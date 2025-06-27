Florida State offers new quarterback recruit
Florida State recently secured its quarterback for #Tribe26, landing four-star signal-caller Jaden O'Neal in the days following his decommitment from Oklahoma.
The Seminoles are now turning their eyes to the future, evaluating plenty of up-and-coming prospects.
On Thursday, FSU extended a scholarship to four-star quarterback and rising junior, Teddy Jarrard, who referenced head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz when revealing the news on social media.
Jarrard was recently named the QB MVP of the Rivals Five Star Challenge. He also holds offers from programs such as Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Michigan, among others.
The Georgia native is the 13th quarterback that Florida State has offered in the 2027 class. The Seminoles are closely pursuing four-star Jayce Johnson, who will announce a decision on August 3.
During his sophomore season at North Cobb Christian High School, Jarrard completed 209/291 passes for 2,647 yards with 31 touchdowns to five interceptions while rushing 30 times for 89 yards and another score. He passed for 200+ yards in eight games, including a season-high 31/51 passing for 327 yards with three touchdowns to one interception in a 30-27 victory against Savanah Christian High School on November 29.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 17 QB, and the No. 28 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds two verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
