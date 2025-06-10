Florida State out-recruited by Big Ten program for top prospect
Florida State's recruiting efforts are taking a hit as the calendar nears the midway point of June.
The Seminoles have already hosted two dozen official visitors over the last two weekends but one of those recruits has decided to commit elsewhere.
On Monday evening, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones announced he was committing to UCLA following an official visit to the West Coast. Jones was previously at Florida State from May 30 to June 1.
The Seminoles cracked his top six last month alongside UCLA, Ole Miss, Penn State, Colorado, and Vanderbilt. Jones was one of Florida State's top targets along the offensive line. Instead, the coaching staff will have to turn to other options moving forward.
At the same time, don't expect FSU to let up on Jones. After all, he's from the Sunshine State and with this decision coming on the heels of his trip to UCLA, the visit high might wear off before the Early Signing Period. It's not easy to go thousands of miles away from home.
Jones spent the last two seasons as the starting left tackle at Berkeley Prep. The program won a state championship in 2023.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 149 overall prospect, No. 12 OT, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
