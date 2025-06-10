Nole Gameday

Florida State out-recruited by Big Ten program for top prospect

The Seminoles have seen a top target commit elsewhere.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's recruiting efforts are taking a hit as the calendar nears the midway point of June.

The Seminoles have already hosted two dozen official visitors over the last two weekends but one of those recruits has decided to commit elsewhere.

On Monday evening, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones announced he was committing to UCLA following an official visit to the West Coast. Jones was previously at Florida State from May 30 to June 1.

The Seminoles cracked his top six last month alongside UCLA, Ole Miss, Penn State, Colorado, and Vanderbilt. Jones was one of Florida State's top targets along the offensive line. Instead, the coaching staff will have to turn to other options moving forward.

At the same time, don't expect FSU to let up on Jones. After all, he's from the Sunshine State and with this decision coming on the heels of his trip to UCLA, the visit high might wear off before the Early Signing Period. It's not easy to go thousands of miles away from home.

Jones spent the last two seasons as the starting left tackle at Berkeley Prep. The program won a state championship in 2023.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 149 overall prospect, No. 12 OT, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

