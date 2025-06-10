Florida State out-recruited by Big Ten program for top prospect

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Johnnie “DJ” Jones has Committed to UCLA, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 315 OT from Bradenton, FL chose the Bruins over Vanderbilt, Penn State, & Florida State



He’s the No. 8 OT in the 2026 On300



“Isaiah 54:17 Go Bruins”https://t.co/ZZckssWMqk pic.twitter.com/9ObklaKO0b