Nole Gameday

Florida State pledge stirs speculation with latest update

Could the Seminoles be losing a member of their #Tribe26 class?

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Recruiting never fails to entertain. In the modern age of college football, surprise twists and drama are the norm, rather than the exception, on the trail.

Florida State finds itself fighting to hold onto one of its top commitents in the middle of June.

READ MORE: Florida State lands four-star wideout Brandon Bennett over Gators and Bulldogs

On Thursday, three-star linebacker and #Tribe26 pledge, Karon Maycock released an interesting announcement. Despite being committed to FSU since February, Maycock now plans to announce a final decision in his recruitment on July 7.

It's a confusing statement but programs such as Alabama, Syracuse, Florida, and Notre Dame have been working to flip him. He's already visited the Gators and the Orange with a trip to the Crimson Tide coming up this weekend.

Maycock will conclude his round of official visits at Florida State from June 20-22. The Seminoles will be hoping to lock him down and shut the door on other suitors while he's on campus. It'll be Maycock's first time in town since a short time prior to his commitment.

Maycock is coming off a junior season at Miami Central High School where he tackled 62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in eight games. He will play for former FSU star Derrick Gibson, who was hired as the head coach at Miami Central, in 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 462 overall prospect, the No. 33 LB, and the No. 63 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 30 in the country.

Other names to note at linebacker for Florida State include five-star Xavier Griffin, four-star Rodney Colton Jr., four-star TJ White, three-star DQ Forkpa Jr., and three-star Adam Balogaun-Ali.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting