Florida State pledge stirs speculation with latest update
Recruiting never fails to entertain. In the modern age of college football, surprise twists and drama are the norm, rather than the exception, on the trail.
Florida State finds itself fighting to hold onto one of its top commitents in the middle of June.
On Thursday, three-star linebacker and #Tribe26 pledge, Karon Maycock released an interesting announcement. Despite being committed to FSU since February, Maycock now plans to announce a final decision in his recruitment on July 7.
It's a confusing statement but programs such as Alabama, Syracuse, Florida, and Notre Dame have been working to flip him. He's already visited the Gators and the Orange with a trip to the Crimson Tide coming up this weekend.
Maycock will conclude his round of official visits at Florida State from June 20-22. The Seminoles will be hoping to lock him down and shut the door on other suitors while he's on campus. It'll be Maycock's first time in town since a short time prior to his commitment.
Maycock is coming off a junior season at Miami Central High School where he tackled 62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in eight games. He will play for former FSU star Derrick Gibson, who was hired as the head coach at Miami Central, in 2025.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 462 overall prospect, the No. 33 LB, and the No. 63 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 30 in the country.
Other names to note at linebacker for Florida State include five-star Xavier Griffin, four-star Rodney Colton Jr., four-star TJ White, three-star DQ Forkpa Jr., and three-star Adam Balogaun-Ali.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
