Florida State could benefit from surprise late twist in 2026 recruiting class
UCLA's loss could end up being Florida State's gain.
Over the weekend, the Bruins fired second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, sending the program into a spiral just three games into the 2025 season.
Since the news went public, six recruits have backed off of their commitments to UCLA, including a few who the Seminoles are eyeing.
This is the kind of surprising twist that has the chance to provide a major boost to Florida State's #Tribe26 class.
The Seminoles are still looking for reinforcements at a few positions, including offensive tackle.
The Path Is Set For FSU To Take A Crack At Four-Star OT Johnnie Jones
Back over the summer, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones made a surprise commitment to UCLA, choosing the Bruins over Florida State, Colorado, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.
A Florida native, Jones ultimately didn't visit the Seminoles before his decision.
Just over three months later, Jones is back on the market, and Florida State needs an offensive tackle. It sounds like a potential match made in heaven.
With that being said, Jones is the top uncommitted offensive tackle in the 2026 class. He will have plenty of suitors and the Seminoles will be looking to get him back on campus in the near future.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 122 overall prospect, the No. 9 OT, and the No. 17 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles have yet to land an offensive tackle. They do hold pledges from four offensive linemen; three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Jakobe Green, three-star Michael Ionata, and three-star Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
