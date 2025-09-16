Nole Gameday

Florida State could benefit from surprise late twist in 2026 recruiting class

Never say never on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA's loss could end up being Florida State's gain.

Over the weekend, the Bruins fired second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, sending the program into a spiral just three games into the 2025 season.

Since the news went public, six recruits have backed off of their commitments to UCLA, including a few who the Seminoles are eyeing.

READ MORE: FSU football makes changes to depth chart ahead of Kent State matchup

This is the kind of surprising twist that has the chance to provide a major boost to Florida State's #Tribe26 class.

The Seminoles are still looking for reinforcements at a few positions, including offensive tackle.

The Path Is Set For FSU To Take A Crack At Four-Star OT Johnnie Jones

Florida State Seminoles
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuck (27) celebrates a touchdown with lineman Richie Leonard IV (67) during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Back over the summer, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones made a surprise commitment to UCLA, choosing the Bruins over Florida State, Colorado, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.

A Florida native, Jones ultimately didn't visit the Seminoles before his decision.

Just over three months later, Jones is back on the market, and Florida State needs an offensive tackle. It sounds like a potential match made in heaven.

With that being said, Jones is the top uncommitted offensive tackle in the 2026 class. He will have plenty of suitors and the Seminoles will be looking to get him back on campus in the near future.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 122 overall prospect, the No. 9 OT, and the No. 17 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles have yet to land an offensive tackle. They do hold pledges from four offensive linemen; three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Jakobe Green, three-star Michael Ionata, and three-star Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting