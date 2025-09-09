Nole Gameday

Florida State targets Miami Hurricanes pledge with scholarship offer

The Seminoles are taking an early look at one of Miami's commitments.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Football season, offseason, it doesn't matter; recruiting never ends. And when it gets to the point where you have a little momentum in your pocket, it's smart to take advantage of it.

Florida State has caught the attention of the entire country following a 2-0 start that finds the program sitting at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

READ MORE: FSU football star QB surging in early Heisman Trophy conversation

In the aftermath of the two victories, the Seminoles have added a trio of commitments to three different classes, stacking up #Tribe26 (WR Jonah Winston, #Tribe27 (DB Jemari Foreman), and #Tribe28 (WR Lamar Garrison).

FSU is impressing recruits and that could lead to good news during the Early Signing Period and future recruiting cycles.

After taking down East Texas A&M, the Seminoles made a new move on the trail

Florida State Offers Four-Star TE, Miami Commitment

Chris Thomsen
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On Saturday evening, FSU extended a scholarship to four-star tight end and Miami Hurricanes commitment, DeMarcus DeRoche. A member of the 2027 class, DeRoche was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch the Seminoles' most recent victory.

The rising junior recently committed to the Hurricanes on August 19.

DeRoche is suiting up for Cardinal Gibbons High School this fall. In two games, he's been credited with two catches for eight yards and a touchdown.

During his sophomore season, DeRoche played for Boyd Anderson High School. He totaled 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries on defense while catching ten passes for 165 yards on offense.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 183 overall prospect, the No. 20 EDGE, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country.

The Seminoles have yet to add a defensive end to the class.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting