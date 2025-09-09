Florida State targets Miami Hurricanes pledge with scholarship offer
Football season, offseason, it doesn't matter; recruiting never ends. And when it gets to the point where you have a little momentum in your pocket, it's smart to take advantage of it.
Florida State has caught the attention of the entire country following a 2-0 start that finds the program sitting at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
READ MORE: FSU football star QB surging in early Heisman Trophy conversation
In the aftermath of the two victories, the Seminoles have added a trio of commitments to three different classes, stacking up #Tribe26 (WR Jonah Winston, #Tribe27 (DB Jemari Foreman), and #Tribe28 (WR Lamar Garrison).
FSU is impressing recruits and that could lead to good news during the Early Signing Period and future recruiting cycles.
After taking down East Texas A&M, the Seminoles made a new move on the trail
Florida State Offers Four-Star TE, Miami Commitment
On Saturday evening, FSU extended a scholarship to four-star tight end and Miami Hurricanes commitment, DeMarcus DeRoche. A member of the 2027 class, DeRoche was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch the Seminoles' most recent victory.
The rising junior recently committed to the Hurricanes on August 19.
DeRoche is suiting up for Cardinal Gibbons High School this fall. In two games, he's been credited with two catches for eight yards and a touchdown.
During his sophomore season, DeRoche played for Boyd Anderson High School. He totaled 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries on defense while catching ten passes for 165 yards on offense.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 183 overall prospect, the No. 20 EDGE, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country.
The Seminoles have yet to add a defensive end to the class.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok