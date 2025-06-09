Florida State targets towering 6-foot-7, 370-pound international recruit
Florida State is hosting over 50 recruits for official visits throughout June. With that being said, the Seminoles are always searching for under-the-radar prospects and diamonds in the rough.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff might have just found one.
Over the weekend, FSU extended a scholarship to 2026 offensive lineman Nikau Hepi. The offer came after Hepi made his way to Tallahassee for an official visit.
An intriguing prospect, Hepi is not your typical recruit. He's an international prospect out of New Zealand who has been building his skills at NFL Academy in Australia. Plus, Hepi stands at 6-foot-7, 370 pounds.
Hepi is still early in his football career but his size is eye-popping. Along with the Seminoles, he holds offers from Auburn, UAB, USF, Sacramento State, and Ottawa University.
Florida State will be hoping to get him back on campus for an official visit.
The 6-foot-7, 370-pound offensive lineman is not yet ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
