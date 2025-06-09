Florida State targets towering 6-foot-7, 370-pound international recruit

Nole Gameday

Florida State is hosting over 50 recruits for official visits throughout June. With that being said, the Seminoles are always searching for under-the-radar prospects and diamonds in the rough.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff might have just found one.

Over the weekend, FSU extended a scholarship to 2026 offensive lineman Nikau Hepi. The offer came after Hepi made his way to Tallahassee for an official visit.

An intriguing prospect, Hepi is not your typical recruit. He's an international prospect out of New Zealand who has been building his skills at NFL Academy in Australia. Plus, Hepi stands at 6-foot-7, 370 pounds.

Hepi is still early in his football career but his size is eye-popping. Along with the Seminoles, he holds offers from Auburn, UAB, USF, Sacramento State, and Ottawa University.

Florida State will be hoping to get him back on campus for an official visit.

The 6-foot-7, 370-pound offensive lineman is not yet ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

