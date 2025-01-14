Four-Star Defensive End, Former UNC Pledge Plans To Visit Florida State This Weekend
Florida State is continuing to ramp up its recruiting efforts this offseason. The Seminoles have hit the ground running with their revamped staff under head coach Mike Norvell and don't look to be slowing down anytime soon.
FSU is preparing to host a junior day this weekend with prospects from multiple classes flocking to Tallahassee. This is only the beginning of what will be a busy recruiting cycle for the Seminoles. There are a lot of boxes to check off before official visits kick off in the summer months.
On Tuesday, four-star defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes announced his plans to visit Florida State on Saturday. He's a coveted prospect who was previously pledged to North Carolina before decommitting on the day it was revealed that former head coach Mack Brown would not return to the program.
Griffin-Haynes has been exploring his options since then, picking up offers from Texas A&M, Maryland, Mississippi State, and Nebraska in January. He was recently visited by new North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick. Griffin-Haynes was one of the first recruits that Belichick met with which says a lot about how much the Tar Heels want him in their 2026 class.
The North Carolina native hasn't visited Florida State since last July. This will be an important trip for Griffin-Haynes to meet with Norvell and new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. The Seminoles will likely be looking to lock in a return date, if not an official visit.
Griffin-Haynes took a visit to Georgia during the season. He's also seen South Carolina, NC State, and Ohio State, among others.
Griffin-Haynes also plays basketball at the prep level. As a sophomore, he averaged 2.3 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 0.4 steals per game.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 161 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 9 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman yet.
