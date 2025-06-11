Four-star recruit officially eliminates Florida State from contention
Florida State's defensive backfield is probably the most complete group in #Tribe26 as the program holds commitments from four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
With that being said, the Seminoles have still been forging out the board to add to the haul, firmly positioning themselves for some of the top prospects in the country.
Last month, four-star safety Jordan Smith committed to Georgia before making it back to Tallahassee. Florida State was hoping to get him on campus for an official visit in a few weeks but that won't be happening.
On Tuesday, Smith shut his recruitment down with the Bulldogs, cancelling trips to FSU and Tennessee in the process.
Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and head coach Mike Norvell both met with Smith earlier this year but it wasn't enough to keep the Seminoles in contention.
As a junior, Smith totaled 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and one 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. He recorded three games of 10+ tackles, including two performances of 12 tackles.
The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 56 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 7 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 34 in the country.
With Smith off the board, the Seminoles will turn to other targets in the defensive backfield such as five-star Chauncey Kennon, four-star J'Zavien Currence, four-star CJ Bronaugh, four-star Samari Matthews, three-star Xavier Lherisse, three-star Tyriq Green, and three-star Jamarrion Gordon.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
