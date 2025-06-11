Nole Gameday

Four-star recruit officially eliminates Florida State from contention

The Seminoles will have to turn to other options.

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida State's defensive backfield is probably the most complete group in #Tribe26 as the program holds commitments from four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

With that being said, the Seminoles have still been forging out the board to add to the haul, firmly positioning themselves for some of the top prospects in the country.

Last month, four-star safety Jordan Smith committed to Georgia before making it back to Tallahassee. Florida State was hoping to get him on campus for an official visit in a few weeks but that won't be happening.

On Tuesday, Smith shut his recruitment down with the Bulldogs, cancelling trips to FSU and Tennessee in the process.

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and head coach Mike Norvell both met with Smith earlier this year but it wasn't enough to keep the Seminoles in contention.

As a junior, Smith totaled 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and one 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. He recorded three games of 10+ tackles, including two performances of 12 tackles.

The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 56 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 7 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 34 in the country.

With Smith off the board, the Seminoles will turn to other targets in the defensive backfield such as five-star Chauncey Kennon, four-star J'Zavien Currence, four-star CJ Bronaugh, four-star Samari Matthews, three-star Xavier Lherisse, three-star Tyriq Green, and three-star Jamarrion Gordon.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

