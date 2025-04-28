Four-star running back trims recruitment to 6, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State is searching for two running backs in #Tribe26. The Seminoles previously landed four-star prospect and local star, Amari Thomas, but have continued to look for a running mate to add alongside him in the class.
Over the weekend, four-star running back Jae Lamar announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Georgia, Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, and Auburn.
READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs sign priority undrafted free agent from FSU Football
Lamar currently has plans to announce a commitment on July 4. He took a trip to Tallahassee in late March and is scheduled to return for an official visit that will span from June 20-22. As of now, the Seminoles are set to have Lamar's last visit prior to his decision.
As a junior, Lamar rushed 112 times for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 172 yards and two more scores. He rushed for 100+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory against Lowndes High School on October 4.
The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect, the No. 8 RB, and the No. 11 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
Freshman Ousmane Kromah (summer)
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok