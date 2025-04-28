Nole Gameday

Four-star running back trims recruitment to 6, FSU Football makes the cut

The Seminoles are in the hunt for a top running back.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Running Backs Coach David Johnson directs drills during practice Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla. David Johnson 09
FSU Running Backs Coach David Johnson directs drills during practice Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla. David Johnson 09 / Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State is searching for two running backs in #Tribe26. The Seminoles previously landed four-star prospect and local star, Amari Thomas, but have continued to look for a running mate to add alongside him in the class.

Over the weekend, four-star running back Jae Lamar announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Georgia, Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, and Auburn.

Lamar currently has plans to announce a commitment on July 4. He took a trip to Tallahassee in late March and is scheduled to return for an official visit that will span from June 20-22. As of now, the Seminoles are set to have Lamar's last visit prior to his decision.

As a junior, Lamar rushed 112 times for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 172 yards and two more scores. He rushed for 100+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory against Lowndes High School on October 4.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect, the No. 8 RB, and the No. 11 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

Freshman Ousmane Kromah (summer)

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

