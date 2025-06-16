Nole Gameday

FSU commitment set to visit Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders continues to be a thorn in Florida State's side.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Back in the 1980s, Deion Sanders developed into one of the most high-profile stars in Florida State history. Sanders went on to become a legendary two-sport athlete in the NFL and MLB with the Seminoles retiring his No. 2 jersey in 1995.

With that being said, FSU fans haven't been as fond of "Prime Time" since he transitioned into coaching college football in 2020. Sanders stole Travis Hunter, the eventual No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, out of the Seminoles' grasp and has landed countless transfers from the program during his tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Most recently, former Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams joined forces with Sanders back in the spring. Williams was head coach Mike Norvell's highest-rated recruit during his tenure with the Seminoles.

Sanders is continuing to be a thorn in FSU's side, offering multiple recruits who are committed to #Tribe26.

After picking up an offer from Colorado last month, three-star offensive tackle and Florida State commitment, Xavier Payne, will be in Boulder for an official visit from June 16-18. Payne committed to the Seminoles last December but he's continued to explore his options.

The Florida native visited Syracuse earlier in June and he'll return to Tallahassee June 20-22.

During his trip to Florida State in a few days, the Seminoles will likely be trying to get Payne to shut down his recruitment.

Payne transferred high schools ahead of his senior season. He will be playing at Edison High School in Miami in 2025.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 784 overall prospect, the No. 67 OT, and the No. 106 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

