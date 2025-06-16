FSU commitment set to visit Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes
Back in the 1980s, Deion Sanders developed into one of the most high-profile stars in Florida State history. Sanders went on to become a legendary two-sport athlete in the NFL and MLB with the Seminoles retiring his No. 2 jersey in 1995.
With that being said, FSU fans haven't been as fond of "Prime Time" since he transitioned into coaching college football in 2020. Sanders stole Travis Hunter, the eventual No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, out of the Seminoles' grasp and has landed countless transfers from the program during his tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Most recently, former Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams joined forces with Sanders back in the spring. Williams was head coach Mike Norvell's highest-rated recruit during his tenure with the Seminoles.
Sanders is continuing to be a thorn in FSU's side, offering multiple recruits who are committed to #Tribe26.
After picking up an offer from Colorado last month, three-star offensive tackle and Florida State commitment, Xavier Payne, will be in Boulder for an official visit from June 16-18. Payne committed to the Seminoles last December but he's continued to explore his options.
The Florida native visited Syracuse earlier in June and he'll return to Tallahassee June 20-22.
During his trip to Florida State in a few days, the Seminoles will likely be trying to get Payne to shut down his recruitment.
Payne transferred high schools ahead of his senior season. He will be playing at Edison High School in Miami in 2025.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 784 overall prospect, the No. 67 OT, and the No. 106 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
