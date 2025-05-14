FSU Football checks in on 6-foot-4 recruit ahead of big summer
Florida State fielded the worst offensive line in the country last season. It was an absolute abomination that doomed the Seminoles for the entirety of the fall.
Head coach Mike Norvell took the necessary steps to address the issue this offseason, bringing in proven production in the form of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. The Seminoles also secured six transfers, including four with multiple years of starting experience, along with a group of high school signees to build depth for the present and future.
This is just the beginning for Florida State as the program will need to continue stacking up talent for Hand to develop.
On Tuesday, Hand made his way through the Sunshine State to meet with an important target. He stopped by IMG Academy to spend some time with three-star offensive lineman G'nivre Carr. A lover of food, Hand and Carr presumably stopped for a bite to eat based on the photo the recruit shared on social media.
Carr has held an offer from the Seminoles since 2022 and was in Tallahassee for a junior day in February. However, he's yet to lock in an official visit to Florida State.
As of now, Carr will take summer trips to Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and Miami. Maybe this visit from Hand will be enough to get FSU on his slate.
The 6-foot-4, 336-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 429 overall prospect, the No. 40 IOL, and the No. 58 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
