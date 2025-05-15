Nole Gameday

FSU Football checks in with intriguing blue-chip recruit

The Seminoles continue to weigh their options in the defensive backfield.

Dustin Lewis

Preston Ashley/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State's class is arguably the strongest in the defensive backfield with the program holding pledges from four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson. Recruiting hasn't been much of a problem for the position group since Patrick Surtain Sr. arrived in Tallahassee ahead of the 2023 season.

A former player himself with an NFL pedigree, Surtain Sr. has shown the ability to connect with recruits. That's why he's signed at least two four-star prospects in two consecutive cycles, with a chance to do it again with #Tribe26.

READ MORE: FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown

Florida State's coaching staff has been hitting the road to meet with recruits, and that includes Surtain Sr.

On Wednesday, Surtain Sr. found himself in familiar territory as he dropped through Mississippi to meet with four-star defensive back Preston Ashley. The rising senior has held an offer from the Seminoles since the summer of 2023 and he was on campus in April to watch a spring practice.

Ashley has yet to schedule an official visit to Florida State. That probably was part of the reason for Surtain Sr.'s trip. He's locked in to see Colorado and Auburn this summer.

The Mississippi native had a breakout campaign as a junior, recording 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned 46 yards for a touchdown.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 210 overall prospect, the No. 18 S, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting