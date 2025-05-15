FSU Football checks in with intriguing blue-chip recruit
Florida State's class is arguably the strongest in the defensive backfield with the program holding pledges from four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson. Recruiting hasn't been much of a problem for the position group since Patrick Surtain Sr. arrived in Tallahassee ahead of the 2023 season.
A former player himself with an NFL pedigree, Surtain Sr. has shown the ability to connect with recruits. That's why he's signed at least two four-star prospects in two consecutive cycles, with a chance to do it again with #Tribe26.
READ MORE: FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown
Florida State's coaching staff has been hitting the road to meet with recruits, and that includes Surtain Sr.
On Wednesday, Surtain Sr. found himself in familiar territory as he dropped through Mississippi to meet with four-star defensive back Preston Ashley. The rising senior has held an offer from the Seminoles since the summer of 2023 and he was on campus in April to watch a spring practice.
Ashley has yet to schedule an official visit to Florida State. That probably was part of the reason for Surtain Sr.'s trip. He's locked in to see Colorado and Auburn this summer.
The Mississippi native had a breakout campaign as a junior, recording 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned 46 yards for a touchdown.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 210 overall prospect, the No. 18 S, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok