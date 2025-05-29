Nole Gameday

Florida State in contention as elite five-star sets decision date

The Seminoles are one of eight programs still in the fight for the top recruit.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches on as his players come off the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches on as his players come off the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Florida State's coaching staff is taking a shot at plenty of highly ranked recruits this summer. The next few weeks will define #Tribe26's climb or fall as the calendar keeps speeding up.

Earlier this month, the Seminoles got good news when five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell locked in an official visit to Tallahassee. Florida State will get to make one of the final impressions on Russell when he's in town from June 15-17.

READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games

On Thursday, Russell revealed that he's set an upcoming decision. The No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class will make his commitment on July 5. Eight programs are in the running for Russell; Florida State, Miami, Florida, Oregon, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, and Syracuse.

Russell has also scheduled official visits to Florida and LSU. He's expected to see some of his other finalists as well.

It'll be imperative for the Seminoles to make a big move in June. Russell's trip to Florida State will mark his first visit to campus since March of 2024. Obviously, a lot has changed with the program since then as head coach Mike Norvell brought in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.

As a junior, Russell led Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Earlier this offseason, four-star safety and Florida State commitment, Tedarius Hughes, transferred to Miami Northwestern. Hughes and Russell will be teammates this fall.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting