Florida State in contention as elite five-star sets decision date
Florida State's coaching staff is taking a shot at plenty of highly ranked recruits this summer. The next few weeks will define #Tribe26's climb or fall as the calendar keeps speeding up.
Earlier this month, the Seminoles got good news when five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell locked in an official visit to Tallahassee. Florida State will get to make one of the final impressions on Russell when he's in town from June 15-17.
On Thursday, Russell revealed that he's set an upcoming decision. The No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class will make his commitment on July 5. Eight programs are in the running for Russell; Florida State, Miami, Florida, Oregon, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, and Syracuse.
Russell has also scheduled official visits to Florida and LSU. He's expected to see some of his other finalists as well.
It'll be imperative for the Seminoles to make a big move in June. Russell's trip to Florida State will mark his first visit to campus since March of 2024. Obviously, a lot has changed with the program since then as head coach Mike Norvell brought in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
As a junior, Russell led Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
Earlier this offseason, four-star safety and Florida State commitment, Tedarius Hughes, transferred to Miami Northwestern. Hughes and Russell will be teammates this fall.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
