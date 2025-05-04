FSU Football continuing to make blue-chip prospect a big priority
Florida State's coaching staff is staying busy on the recruiting trail as spring turns to summer. This is an important period as the Seminoles are checking in with top targets prior to official visits kicking off in a few weeks.
On Friday, FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen hit the Midwest to meet with four-star tight end Evan Jacobson. One of the most coveted players at his position on the board, Jacobson has held an offer from the Seminoles since last summer.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk: 'he is the complete package out of the backfield'
Jacobson has already scheduled an official visit to Florida State that will take place from June 16-18. It will be a busy summer as he'll also check out Stanford, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Notre Dame.
The Iowa native was at Florida State in April to check out a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.
As a junior, Jacobson totaled 198 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He's also a standout on the hardwood and is earning interest from college basketball programs.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 169 overall prospect, the No. 15 TE, and the No. 1 recruit in Iowa in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to the haul.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok