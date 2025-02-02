FSU Football extends intriguing offer to 6-foot-5 tight end from Hawaii
Florida State's coaching staff has put out plenty of new offers since the beginning of 2025. The Seminoles extended a scholarship to an intriguing prospect to begin February.
On Saturday, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua announced that he'd pick up an offer from FSU. The news came shortly before he arrived in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit to check out a junior day.
Aumua is a prospect that the Seminoles have been evaluating dating back to last summer and they've finally joined his recruitment. He stands at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and is a native of Hawaii. Aumua is currently finishing out his prep career at IMG Academy.
Leading up to his junior season, Aumua showcased his potential at the Under Armour Next Camp in Maui and the Warriors 4 Youth Showcase in Honolulu. He only caught two passes for 12 yards last fall but still has another level he can reach as a receiver. Aumua is already a willing and physical blocker, showing prowess while lining up at tight end and h-back.
The blocking portion of the position is an important aspect of Florida State's offense, especially with the run-first identity under offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. The Seminoles brought in Markeston Douglas from Arizona State, who previously suited up in garnet and gold, to fill the role in 2025. Douglas is a redshirt senior with one season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 25 overall tight end and the No. 57 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a tight end at this stage.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
