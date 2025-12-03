FSU football opens Early Signing Period with unexpected addition

The Early Signing Period is officially open and there are always surprises to note each year.

In Florida State's case, the Seminoles are the lucky beneficiaryof a head coaching change elsewhere.

FSU is kicking off the day with an unexpected addition.

International Recruit Nikau Hepi Signs With Florida State

Nikau Hepi/Twitter

On Wednesday morning, three-star offensive tackle and international recruit, Nikau Hepi, signed with Florida State. Hepi had been committed to the Auburn Tigers since June. However, the program recently finalized its coaching change, hiring Alex Golesh from USF to rebuild the Plains.

The move left Hepi searching for a new home, and he found one in Tallahassee. The Seminoles offered him a scholarship back in the early stages of the summer after he made it to campus.

Hepi is new to football but his size stands out.

The 6-foot-7, 370-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 717 overall prospect, the No. 63 OT, and the No. 1 recruit in New Zealand in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Hepi, Florida State holds 30 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star JUCO offensive lineman Steven Moore, three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis, and three-star offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Nikau Hepi

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

