FSU football opens Early Signing Period with unexpected addition
The Early Signing Period is officially open and there are always surprises to note each year.
In Florida State's case, the Seminoles are the lucky beneficiaryof a head coaching change elsewhere.
FSU is kicking off the day with an unexpected addition.
International Recruit Nikau Hepi Signs With Florida State
On Wednesday morning, three-star offensive tackle and international recruit, Nikau Hepi, signed with Florida State. Hepi had been committed to the Auburn Tigers since June. However, the program recently finalized its coaching change, hiring Alex Golesh from USF to rebuild the Plains.
The move left Hepi searching for a new home, and he found one in Tallahassee. The Seminoles offered him a scholarship back in the early stages of the summer after he made it to campus.
Hepi is new to football but his size stands out.
The 6-foot-7, 370-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 717 overall prospect, the No. 63 OT, and the No. 1 recruit in New Zealand in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Hepi, Florida State holds 30 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star JUCO offensive lineman Steven Moore, three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis, and three-star offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Nikau Hepi
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
