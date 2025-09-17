Nole Gameday

FSU football legacy commitment now on Ohio State Buckeyes' radar

The blue-chip defender is drawing interest from one of the top programs in the country.

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have a recruiting class filled with legacies on both sides of the ball.

Following the most recent addition to #Tribe26, four recruits with ties to Florida State are set to call Tallahassee home following the Early Signing Period in December; four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons, three-star wide receiver Jonah Winston, and three-star offensive lineman Michael Iontata.

The Seminoles aren't just recruiting these players because of their last names. It's because they bring plenty of talent to the table, and that was only reinforced by a recent scholarship offer.

Ohio State Buckeyes Offer FSU Commit, Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Ryan Day
Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks to reporters after a 14-7 win over Texas on Aug. 30, 2025. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes became the latest suitor for four-star defensive back and Florida State commitment, Jay Timmons. The son of Seminole legend Lawrence Timmons, the younger Timmons has been a member of the class since June.

Timmons isn't believed to have visited Ohio State previously. It's unclear if that will change now that he officially holds an offer from the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is the defending national champion and is closer to Timmons' home of Pennsylvania. The Buckeyes have the No. 9 class in the country.

One thing that is clear is that it'll take something significant to flip Timmons from the Seminoles. Florida State is his dream school, and once he earned a scholarship from the program, it didn't take him long to pledge his services to #Tribe26.

If the Seminoles continue their success on the field, it's hard to see many recruits leaving the class.

During his junior season, Timmons made plays in all three phases of the game for Pine-Richland High School. Timmons totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns on defense.

Timmons added 40 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing eight times for 108 yards on offense. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 161 overall prospect, the No. 17 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

