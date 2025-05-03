FSU Football makes important offer on recruiting trail
Florida State has done a solid job recruiting on the offensive line so far this offseason. However, #Tribe26 is in need of more tackle bodies and position coach Herb Hand is expanding the board early in May.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to 2026 offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem, who referred to Hand when revealing the news on social media. Chukuyem is a rising senior who has earned interest from programs such as Ole Miss, Minnesota, NC State, Memphis, USF, Cincinnati, FAU, and UAB, among others.
Chukuyem was the starting right tackle at South Paulding High School as a junior.
The Seminoles will need to get him on campus soon as it's not believed he's ever visited Tallahassee during his recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 280 pound offensive lineman has not been ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
