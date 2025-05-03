Nole Gameday

FSU Football makes important offer on recruiting trail

The Seminoles are expanding the recruiting board on offense.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks to the replay screen at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks to the replay screen at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State has done a solid job recruiting on the offensive line so far this offseason. However, #Tribe26 is in need of more tackle bodies and position coach Herb Hand is expanding the board early in May.

Earlier this week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to 2026 offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem, who referred to Hand when revealing the news on social media. Chukuyem is a rising senior who has earned interest from programs such as Ole Miss, Minnesota, NC State, Memphis, USF, Cincinnati, FAU, and UAB, among others.

Chukuyem was the starting right tackle at South Paulding High School as a junior.

The Seminoles will need to get him on campus soon as it's not believed he's ever visited Tallahassee during his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 280 pound offensive lineman has not been ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

