FSU football making push for elite recruit on the trail
When the 2025 season kicked off in late August, many recruits were in wait-and-see mode with Florida State.
A month later, the Seminoles are 3-0 and ranked No. 8 in the country. Head coach Mike Norvell has proven this fall is going to be much different in Tallahassee.
Along with gaining the support of a fired-up fanbase, Florida State has positioned itself as a contender for elite prospects on the recruiting trail.
The efforts are paying off with a potential top-15 class in #Tribe26 and early returns in future classes as well.
Top-100 Linebacker Includes FSU In Top-10
Earlier this week, four-star linebacker and 2027 prospect, Ja'Bios Smith, announced he was cutting his recruitment down to ten schools.
Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech.
The Seminoles extended Smith a scholarship offer back in January. He was previously on campus in 2024 for an unofficial visit and a summer camp.
Getting Smith back in town will be a priority for Florida State.
Smith is off to a dominant start to his junior season at Swainsboro High School, making plays on both sides of the ball.
The Georgia native has recorded 50 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense. He's also rushed 68 times for 407 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught five passes for 54 yards.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 97 overall prospect, the No. 6 LB, and the No. 12 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.
The Seminoles haven't added a linebacker to #Tribe27 yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
