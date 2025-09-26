Nole Gameday

FSU football making push for elite recruit on the trail

The Seminoles are a contender for one of the top recruits in the country.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
When the 2025 season kicked off in late August, many recruits were in wait-and-see mode with Florida State.

A month later, the Seminoles are 3-0 and ranked No. 8 in the country. Head coach Mike Norvell has proven this fall is going to be much different in Tallahassee.

Along with gaining the support of a fired-up fanbase, Florida State has positioned itself as a contender for elite prospects on the recruiting trail.

The efforts are paying off with a potential top-15 class in #Tribe26 and early returns in future classes as well.

Top-100 Linebacker Includes FSU In Top-10

John Papuchis
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the 10th FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. John Papuchis 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier this week, four-star linebacker and 2027 prospect, Ja'Bios Smith, announced he was cutting his recruitment down to ten schools.

Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles extended Smith a scholarship offer back in January. He was previously on campus in 2024 for an unofficial visit and a summer camp.

Getting Smith back in town will be a priority for Florida State.

Smith is off to a dominant start to his junior season at Swainsboro High School, making plays on both sides of the ball.

The Georgia native has recorded 50 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense. He's also rushed 68 times for 407 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught five passes for 54 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 97 overall prospect, the No. 6 LB, and the No. 12 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.

The Seminoles haven't added a linebacker to #Tribe27 yet.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

