FSU football misses chance to fill major need with recent recruiting loss
Florida State has built out #Tribe26 over the last month, making noise nationally with some of their additions, such as the recent pledge of five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.
The Seminoles have been moving in a big way since picking up four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal in June. The addition of a signal-caller to the class has sparked Florida State on the recruiting trail. Shortly after bringing in O'Neal, four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez, and four-star tight end Xavier Tiller joined the fold.
For all the good that FSU has done, it's proven tough for the coaching staff to land an offensive tackle.
Florida State's fortunes didn't change on Thursday as four-star offensive tackle Wilson Zierer announced his commitment to Auburn over Alabama and the Seminoles.
Zierer is an international recruit out of Germany who was offered by FSU back in February. The Seminoles did have some ties in their favor but so did Auburn.
Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn coached Zierer's older brother, Killian, during his last season as the head coach at Auburn in 2020. That relationship wasn't enough for the program to hold off the Tigers.
The Seminoles brought in Zierer for an official visit from May 9-11. He moved to the United States last year and plays his prep ball at Rabun-Gap Nacoochee High School in Georgia.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 308 overall prospect, the No. 27 OT, and the No. 37 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star Michael Ionata, three-star Jakobe Green, and three-star Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
