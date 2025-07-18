Nole Gameday

FSU football misses chance to fill major need with recent recruiting loss

The Seminoles are lacking at an important position in #Tribe26.

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State has built out #Tribe26 over the last month, making noise nationally with some of their additions, such as the recent pledge of five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.

The Seminoles have been moving in a big way since picking up four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal in June. The addition of a signal-caller to the class has sparked Florida State on the recruiting trail. Shortly after bringing in O'Neal, four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez, and four-star tight end Xavier Tiller joined the fold.

For all the good that FSU has done, it's proven tough for the coaching staff to land an offensive tackle.

Florida State's fortunes didn't change on Thursday as four-star offensive tackle Wilson Zierer announced his commitment to Auburn over Alabama and the Seminoles.

Zierer is an international recruit out of Germany who was offered by FSU back in February. The Seminoles did have some ties in their favor but so did Auburn.

Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn coached Zierer's older brother, Killian, during his last season as the head coach at Auburn in 2020. That relationship wasn't enough for the program to hold off the Tigers.

The Seminoles brought in Zierer for an official visit from May 9-11. He moved to the United States last year and plays his prep ball at Rabun-Gap Nacoochee High School in Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 308 overall prospect, the No. 27 OT, and the No. 37 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star Michael Ionata, three-star Jakobe Green, and three-star Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

Published
