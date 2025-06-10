FSU football misses momentum with recruiting target after new development

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Isaac Jensen has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 230 TE from Omaha, NE chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Florida State, & Iowa State



“MIZ! Let’s work!!”https://t.co/D1z6A7CNHX pic.twitter.com/h5ncas5xtM