FSU football misses momentum with recruiting target after new development

The Seminoles will have to move on to other options.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 class has dwindled somewhat over the last few months, falling outside of the top 30 in the country. The Seminoles have only landed two verbal commitments since the beginning of April, something the coaching staff is hoping to change with official visits ongoing this summer.

One offered target won't be making it to Tallahassee after electing to pledge his services to an SEC program.

On Monday, three-star tight end Isaac Jensen announced he was committing to Missouri over Florida State, Texas A&M, and Iowa State. Jensen was scheduled to arrive at FSU on Friday but that trip has now been called off.

Jensen was at Missouri for his official visit last weekend. The Tigers did what needed to be done to shut the door on his recruitment.

The Nebraska native was offered by Florida State in June of 2024 and most recently made it to campus for an unofficial visit in March. Jensen listed the Seminoles inside his top ten earlier this year.

Jensen was a teammate of Florida State true freshman tight end Chase Loftin at Millard South High School. He helped lead the team to a state championship, catching 36 passes for 593 yards and nine touchdowns. Jensen reeled in a season-high nine receptions for 141 yards and two scores in a 56-21 victory against Papillion-LaVista High School on October 4.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 760 overall prospect, the No. 41 TE, and the No. 5 recruit in Nebraska in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to the haul.

Other targets at the tight end spot include recruits such as four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Heze Kent, four-star Evan Jacobson, three-star Julius Miles, three-star Landen Miree, and three-star Kai Wesley.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

