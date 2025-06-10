FSU football misses momentum with recruiting target after new development
Florida State's 2026 class has dwindled somewhat over the last few months, falling outside of the top 30 in the country. The Seminoles have only landed two verbal commitments since the beginning of April, something the coaching staff is hoping to change with official visits ongoing this summer.
One offered target won't be making it to Tallahassee after electing to pledge his services to an SEC program.
READ MORE: Florida State football adds high-upside DL recruit Wihtlley Cadeau to #Tribe26 class
On Monday, three-star tight end Isaac Jensen announced he was committing to Missouri over Florida State, Texas A&M, and Iowa State. Jensen was scheduled to arrive at FSU on Friday but that trip has now been called off.
Jensen was at Missouri for his official visit last weekend. The Tigers did what needed to be done to shut the door on his recruitment.
The Nebraska native was offered by Florida State in June of 2024 and most recently made it to campus for an unofficial visit in March. Jensen listed the Seminoles inside his top ten earlier this year.
Jensen was a teammate of Florida State true freshman tight end Chase Loftin at Millard South High School. He helped lead the team to a state championship, catching 36 passes for 593 yards and nine touchdowns. Jensen reeled in a season-high nine receptions for 141 yards and two scores in a 56-21 victory against Papillion-LaVista High School on October 4.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 760 overall prospect, the No. 41 TE, and the No. 5 recruit in Nebraska in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to the haul.
Other targets at the tight end spot include recruits such as four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Heze Kent, four-star Evan Jacobson, three-star Julius Miles, three-star Landen Miree, and three-star Kai Wesley.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok