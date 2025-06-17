FSU football misses out on major target to SEC school
Florida State's recruiting board is taking another hit as the second half of June begins.
The Seminoles fleshed out their options on the trail during the winter and spring but some of those recruits have committed elsewhere.
On Monday evening, four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough announced he was committing to Texas A&M over Florida State, Texas, and Ohio State.
Roseborough was one of FSU's top targets at offensive tackle and the most highly-regarded option still on the board. Instead, he became the second recruit to pledge elsewhere to begin the week as three-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem went public with the Florida Gators.
The Florida native was in Tallahassee for an official visit from May 30 to June 1. He also visited Florida State for a junior day in January and a spring practice in April.
The Seminoles won't stop pursuing Roseborough until the Early Signing Period but it won't be easy to flip him from the Aggies.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 142 overall prospect, the No. 8 IOL, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 28 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Other options on the board at offensive tackle include three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, three-star Wilson Zierer, three-star Mitchell Smith, and three-star Ben Mubenga.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DL Tank Carrington
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
