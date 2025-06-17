Nole Gameday

FSU football misses out on major target to SEC school

The board is thinning out for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Florida State's recruiting board is taking another hit as the second half of June begins.

The Seminoles fleshed out their options on the trail during the winter and spring but some of those recruits have committed elsewhere.

On Monday evening, four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough announced he was committing to Texas A&M over Florida State, Texas, and Ohio State.

Roseborough was one of FSU's top targets at offensive tackle and the most highly-regarded option still on the board. Instead, he became the second recruit to pledge elsewhere to begin the week as three-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem went public with the Florida Gators.

The Florida native was in Tallahassee for an official visit from May 30 to June 1. He also visited Florida State for a junior day in January and a spring practice in April.

The Seminoles won't stop pursuing Roseborough until the Early Signing Period but it won't be easy to flip him from the Aggies.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 142 overall prospect, the No. 8 IOL, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 28 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Other options on the board at offensive tackle include three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, three-star Wilson Zierer, three-star Mitchell Smith, and three-star Ben Mubenga.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DL Tank Carrington

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

