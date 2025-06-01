FSU football offers brother of former star RB
Florida State's coaching staff has put out plenty of new offers throughout the offseason. The Seminoles are preparing for the present while keeping an eye on the future.
Obviously, #Tribe25 is the focus but the program is already planting seeds for beyond.
On Saturday, FSU extended an offer to 2029 athlete X'Zavier Corbin, who will be a freshman at Eau Gallie High School this fall. Corbin is the younger brother of former Florida State standout running back, Jashaun Corbin.
Corbin was obviously excited to see the Seminoles enter his brother's recruitment.
"Baby bro, I'm so proud of you! God is the greatest!" Corbin wrote on social media.
With his prep career just beginning, Corbin has also added an offer from Syracuse. He's not yet ranked in the 2029 class according to 247Sports. Florida State doesn't hold a pledge in that cycle at this stage.
Reflecting On Jashaun Corbin's Career At Florida State
As for Jashaun Corbin, he transferred to Florida State in 2020 after two years at Texas A&M. Despite coming off a season-ending hamstring injury with the Aggies, he instantly entered the starting lineup. Corbin finished second on the team in rushing during his first season with the program and led the Seminoles in rushing in 2021.
In his two years in garnet and gold, Corbin appeared in 21 games, making 20 starts. He rushed 224 times for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 259 yards and another score.
In 2021, Corbin had the two longest rushes in the ACC with an 89-yard touchdown against No. 9 Notre Dame and a 75-yard touchdown against Louisville, tying an FSU record. He was named third-team All-ACC for his performance.
Corbin wasn't selected in the 2022 NFL Draft but he spent time with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. He saw action in six games in 2023, rushing one time for one yard and catching three passes for 12 yards.
The Giants released Corbin ahead of the 2024 season and he didn't play in the NFL last fall.
Currently, Corbin is trying to work his way back into the league. He's suiting up in the UFL (United Football League) for the San Antonio Brahmas. On the season, Corbin ranks second in the league in rushing yards (459) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (four).
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
Freshman Ousmane Kromah
