Nole Gameday

Three-Star tight end prospect announces June Official Visit to Florida State

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native announced his intention to officially visit five schools, FSU included.

Jackson Bakich

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Class of 2026 tight end recruit Landen Miree has announced he will officially visit Florida State University on June 13. The 6-4, 215-pound prospect could be a focus for head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen to lock down their 2026 class, the tight end room included. Thomsen is Miree's primary recruiter.

READ MORE: Breakout four-star quarterback expected to visit FSU Football in near future

Miree is one of two potential 2026 TE recruits to have visits scheduled for June 13 and one of four in total. Three-star Zachery Turner (6-2, 215 pounds, Duncanville, TX) will join Miree as they will both visit Tallahassee on the 13th of June.

Three-star Heze Kent (6-5, 300 pounds, Brunswick, GA) is scheduled for the 15th of June. Three-star Kai Wesley (6-7, 235 pounds, Orem, UT) is set for June 20.

Per 247Sports, Landen Miree is ranked just outside the top 500 players nationally (559). He holds the 28th best ranking of TE recruits in the country, and the 25th-best overall ranking of all players from Ohio.

Miree has also announced official visits to Cincinnati, North Carolina, SMU, and Washington.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career

 Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting