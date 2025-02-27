Three-Star tight end prospect announces June Official Visit to Florida State
Class of 2026 tight end recruit Landen Miree has announced he will officially visit Florida State University on June 13. The 6-4, 215-pound prospect could be a focus for head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen to lock down their 2026 class, the tight end room included. Thomsen is Miree's primary recruiter.
READ MORE: Breakout four-star quarterback expected to visit FSU Football in near future
Miree is one of two potential 2026 TE recruits to have visits scheduled for June 13 and one of four in total. Three-star Zachery Turner (6-2, 215 pounds, Duncanville, TX) will join Miree as they will both visit Tallahassee on the 13th of June.
Three-star Heze Kent (6-5, 300 pounds, Brunswick, GA) is scheduled for the 15th of June. Three-star Kai Wesley (6-7, 235 pounds, Orem, UT) is set for June 20.
Per 247Sports, Landen Miree is ranked just outside the top 500 players nationally (559). He holds the 28th best ranking of TE recruits in the country, and the 25th-best overall ranking of all players from Ohio.
Miree has also announced official visits to Cincinnati, North Carolina, SMU, and Washington.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career
• Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn