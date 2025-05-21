FSU football receives another disappointing update on recruiting trail
Later this month and into June, Florida State will host over 50 recruits for their official visits to Tallahassee. The summer is typically the time that the Seminoles have filled out their classes in years past and that doesn't look to be any different in 2025.
This recruiting cycle does provide an interesting caveat as it's the first year that prospects can take unlimited official visits. That's another reason that the Seminoles have been so active this offseason and this now provides another datapoint in the evaluation process with zero limits across the board.
With that being said, a few recruits who were previously set to officially visit Florida State have canceled their trips.
One of the latest prospects to change their mind is three-star wide receiver Kavon Conciauro. According to 247Sports' Rion Young, Conciauro replaced his visit to the Seminoles in favor of Mississippi State.
"I chose to go on my Mississippi State official visit over Florida State because I can see myself being developed better in coach Lebby’s offense," Conciauro said according to Young. "I like the way that coach Bump develops his receivers. They are going to throw the ball a ton, and they have a great environment over there in Starkville."
Outside of Conciauro, five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown recently canceled his official visit to Florida State while four-star defensive end Cam Brooks, four-star safety Jordan Smith, and four-star running back Damarius Yates committed elsewhere.
Florida State does have other options as five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell recently locked in a summer official visit.
Conciauro is coming off a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns on offense while totaling 13 tackles and a pass deflection on defense.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 433 overall prospect, the No. 68 WR, and the No. 51 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
