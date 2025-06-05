Nole Gameday

FSU football remains in the hunt for productive edge rusher

The Seminoles are weighing their options on the defensive front.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
In this story:

Florida State is still searching for its first pledge in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball in #Tribe26. The Seminoles have been building out their options throughout the career and are in a position to add to the class throughout the summer.

These next few months will be key for the coaching staff as they try to get back inside of the top-25 in the country.

READ MORE: Florida State unveils jersey numbers, measurements for summer newcomers

On Wednesday, three-star defensive end Chris Addison announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State made the cut alongside UCLA, Arizona State, Michigan State, and Tulane.

The Seminoles offered Addison back in March and visited Tallahassee a short time later. However, he's yet to lock in an official visit to FSU.

In the meantime, Addison's four other finalist will all get him on campus before the conclusion of June. If he's planning to commit in the near future, Florida State will have to make a big move.

As a junior, Addison contributed in all three phases of the game for Franklin Parish High School. He totaled 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery on defense while catching 12 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns. Addison also served as the kickoff specialist, averaging 39.5 yards per kick on 49 attempts.

Addison had 5+ tackles in seven games, including a season-high nine tackles in a 29-27 victory against West Ouachita High School on October 11.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 542 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 14 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 26 in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State has yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.

Other options for FSU at defensive end include five-star Tristian Givens, five-star Trenton Henderson, four-star Zavion Griffin-Haynes, four-star Jamarion Mathews (Alabama commit), three-star Keyaun Eleazer, three-star Kamron Wilson (Syracuse commit), and three-star Katrell Webb.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting