FSU football remains in the hunt for productive edge rusher
Florida State is still searching for its first pledge in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball in #Tribe26. The Seminoles have been building out their options throughout the career and are in a position to add to the class throughout the summer.
These next few months will be key for the coaching staff as they try to get back inside of the top-25 in the country.
READ MORE: Florida State unveils jersey numbers, measurements for summer newcomers
On Wednesday, three-star defensive end Chris Addison announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State made the cut alongside UCLA, Arizona State, Michigan State, and Tulane.
The Seminoles offered Addison back in March and visited Tallahassee a short time later. However, he's yet to lock in an official visit to FSU.
In the meantime, Addison's four other finalist will all get him on campus before the conclusion of June. If he's planning to commit in the near future, Florida State will have to make a big move.
As a junior, Addison contributed in all three phases of the game for Franklin Parish High School. He totaled 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery on defense while catching 12 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns. Addison also served as the kickoff specialist, averaging 39.5 yards per kick on 49 attempts.
Addison had 5+ tackles in seven games, including a season-high nine tackles in a 29-27 victory against West Ouachita High School on October 11.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 542 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 14 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 26 in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State has yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.
Other options for FSU at defensive end include five-star Tristian Givens, five-star Trenton Henderson, four-star Zavion Griffin-Haynes, four-star Jamarion Mathews (Alabama commit), three-star Keyaun Eleazer, three-star Kamron Wilson (Syracuse commit), and three-star Katrell Webb.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok