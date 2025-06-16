Nole Gameday

FSU football takes recruiting hit as OT target picks Gators

The Seminoles come up short in their pursuit of an offensive tackle.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell crouches on the sideline during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State has lost another battle to the Florida Gators on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles did nab four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett over the Gators last week but they've seen a few targets end up in Gainesville, including four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, and four-star wide receiver Justin Williams.

Most recently, three-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem announced he was committing to Florida over Florida State, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati on Monday afternoon. Chukuyem took an official visit to the Gators over the weekend, making his pledge to the program ahead of his trip to Tallahassee which was expected to occur June 20-22.

The Seminoles and offensive line coach Herb Hand will now have to re-evalute the board. Chukuyem picked up an offer from Florida State in May, listing the program in his top-four earlier this month.

Chukuyem was the starting right tackle at South Paulding High School as a junior.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 554 overall prospect, the No. 36 OT and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

