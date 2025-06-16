FSU football takes recruiting hit as OT target picks Gators
Florida State has lost another battle to the Florida Gators on the recruiting trail.
The Seminoles did nab four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett over the Gators last week but they've seen a few targets end up in Gainesville, including four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, and four-star wide receiver Justin Williams.
Most recently, three-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem announced he was committing to Florida over Florida State, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati on Monday afternoon. Chukuyem took an official visit to the Gators over the weekend, making his pledge to the program ahead of his trip to Tallahassee which was expected to occur June 20-22.
The Seminoles and offensive line coach Herb Hand will now have to re-evalute the board. Chukuyem picked up an offer from Florida State in May, listing the program in his top-four earlier this month.
Chukuyem was the starting right tackle at South Paulding High School as a junior.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 554 overall prospect, the No. 36 OT and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
