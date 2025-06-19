FSU football targets emerging international prospect
Florida State's commitment list in the 2026 class has jumped up to 14 with five of those coming since June 8. The Seminoles are also trending in the right direction for some other targets as #Tribe26 is moving back in the right direction nationally.
Still, the coaching staff is exploring options as other recruits enter the picture. FSU's slate of summer camps throughout June has allowed the staff to evaluate prospects in person and pave the way for multiple new offers.
READ MORE: FSU football fans get good news in latest team video
On Wednesday, Florida State became the latest program to extend a scholarship to rising senior and 2026 offensive/defensive lineman, Luke Francis. Head coach Mike Norvell and associate head coach Odell Haggins were impressed with his performance at a big man camp, leading the Seminoles to join his recruitment.
It's possible that Francis could officially visit the Seminoles this weekend.
Francis is an international recruit out of South London, UK, who played at the NFL Academy. He's since moved to the United States, settling in at Coral Gables Senior High School for his final year at the prep level.
Still early in his career, Francis brings elite size to the table at 6-foot-5, 342-pounds. It isn't bad weight either.
Francis has the ability to play on either side of the line at the college level. He's also picked up offers from programs such as Syracuse and Georgia State.
While at the NFL Academy, he competed against IMG Academy, along with other top high schools. Francis played for the London Warriors.
At this stage, Francis is has yet to be ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok