FSU target trending towards commitment to fellow ACC school
Florida State will host most of its top targets in the 2026 class for official visits over the next few weeks. The Seminoles entered the year near the top of the country but #Tribe26 has dwindled outside the top-25 as the summer begins across the country.
In a new twist on the trail, two prospects might not be making it to Tallahassee after all.
According to an announcement from Rolesville High School, four-star defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes and three-star linebacker Jayden Griffin-Haynes are set to commit on Thursday, June 5.
The pair of brothers were both offered by Florida State earlier this year and scheduled official visits for June 20-22. However, with the two electing to announce a decision before the trip, it leans to the belief that the Seminoles won't win out in this recruitment.
It's also worth nothing that the Griffin-Haynes' are coming off an official visit to North Carolina - the state where they each play their prep football.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes is one of Florida State's top options in the trenches. He's someone that the Seminoles have been recruiting heavily since January. They also would've taken Jayden Griffin-Haynes' commitment to get both of them in the boat.
It would be a surprise if the brothers don't end up committing to the Tar Heels. Zavion Griffin-Haynes was previously pledged to the program until former head coach Mack Brown was fired.
Griffin-Haynes eliminated North Carolina from his recruitment in May but head coach Bill Belichick has the Tar Heels back firmly in the picture. If he does commit elsewhere, Florida State will turn to other recruits such as five-star Tristian Givens, five-star Trenton Henderson, four-star Jamarion Mathews (Alabama commit), three-star Keyaun Eleazer, three-star Kamron Wilson (Syracuse commit), and three-star Katrell Webb.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 256 overall prospect, the No. 24 EDGE, and the No. 13 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 26 in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State has yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
