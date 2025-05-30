FSU targets in-state four-star recruit with new scholarship offer
Florida State's 2027 recruiting class sits at No. 1 in the country at the beginning of the summer. The Seminoles hold four commitments in #Tribe27 and will continue building around that core in the coming months.
The coaching staff has been busy, traveling around the country and putting out a ton of new scholarship offers in the process.
Earlier this week, Florida State added another new name to its recruiting board. Following a conversation with wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., four-star wide receiver Tramond Collins picked up an offer from the Seminoles.
Collins is a rising junior who already holds offers from Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, UCF, and USF, among others.
As a sophomore, Collins contributed all over the field for Cottondale High School. He caught 13 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 31 times for 661 yards and nine more touchdowns on offense. Collins totaled 33 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one pass deflection, and one interception on defense. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Collins also plays basketball at the prep level. This past season, he averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.3 steals in 21.9 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-2, 183-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 180 overall prospect, the No. 9 ATH, and the No. 16 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
