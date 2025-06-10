Nole Gameday

Local recruit commits to SEC program over Florida State

The Seminoles were the perceived favorite in this recruitment.

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Florida State is looking to generate some momentum on the recruiting trail throughout June. This is a pivotal period for the Seminoles as they try to build up #Tribe26 before the conclusion of the summer.

After being the perceived favorite for a local target, FSU will now be forced to go back to the drawing board.

On Monday, three-star linebacker Daylen Green announced he was committing to Arkansas following an official visit to the program. This came as a bit of a shock as Green made the short trek over to Tallahassee earlier this month to work out at Florida State's elite camp.

Following the showing, Green seemed quite high on the Seminoles and received predictions from multiple recruiting analysts to end up in garnet and gold.

Instead, Green is headed to the SEC, making his decision ahead of an official visit to Florida State this weekend. It's unclear if that trip will still occur at this time.

Either way, as things stand, Green is another local prospect who will be playing college football elsewhere. There are multiple examples over the past few years.

Last season, Green contributed on both sides of the ball for Gadsden County High School. He totaled 111 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense while catching nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Green had eight games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 42-11 victory against Florida High on October 11.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 585 overall prospect, the No. 43 LB, and the No. 85 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The Seminoles hold ten verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

