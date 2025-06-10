Local recruit commits to SEC program over Florida State
Florida State is looking to generate some momentum on the recruiting trail throughout June. This is a pivotal period for the Seminoles as they try to build up #Tribe26 before the conclusion of the summer.
After being the perceived favorite for a local target, FSU will now be forced to go back to the drawing board.
On Monday, three-star linebacker Daylen Green announced he was committing to Arkansas following an official visit to the program. This came as a bit of a shock as Green made the short trek over to Tallahassee earlier this month to work out at Florida State's elite camp.
Following the showing, Green seemed quite high on the Seminoles and received predictions from multiple recruiting analysts to end up in garnet and gold.
Instead, Green is headed to the SEC, making his decision ahead of an official visit to Florida State this weekend. It's unclear if that trip will still occur at this time.
Either way, as things stand, Green is another local prospect who will be playing college football elsewhere. There are multiple examples over the past few years.
Last season, Green contributed on both sides of the ball for Gadsden County High School. He totaled 111 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense while catching nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Green had eight games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 42-11 victory against Florida High on October 11.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 585 overall prospect, the No. 43 LB, and the No. 85 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The Seminoles hold ten verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
