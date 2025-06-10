Massive recruit has FSU football on shortlist ahead of decision
Florida State is among the final contenders for an offensive tackle target in the 2026 class.
Leading up to an official visit later this month, three-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem has included the Seminoles in his final four alongside Florida, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati.
Chukuyem was offered by Florida State back in May and he'll be in Tallahassee from June 20-22. The Seminoles will need to make sure that trip happens as Chukuyem announced plans to commit on Saturday, June 16.
The Georgia native has already seen Ole Miss and Cincinnati with a trip to Florida on the docket this weekend.
Chukuyem was the starting right tackle at South Paulding High School as a junior.
The 6-foot-6, 290 pound offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 36 OT and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
