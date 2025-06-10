Nole Gameday

Massive recruit has FSU football on shortlist ahead of decision

The Seminoles are firmly in the running for the talented recruit.

Florida State is among the final contenders for an offensive tackle target in the 2026 class.

Leading up to an official visit later this month, three-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem has included the Seminoles in his final four alongside Florida, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati.

Chukuyem was offered by Florida State back in May and he'll be in Tallahassee from June 20-22. The Seminoles will need to make sure that trip happens as Chukuyem announced plans to commit on Saturday, June 16.

The Georgia native has already seen Ole Miss and Cincinnati with a trip to Florida on the docket this weekend.

Chukuyem was the starting right tackle at South Paulding High School as a junior.

The 6-foot-6, 290 pound offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 36 OT and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Other options on the board at offensive tackle include four-star Samuel Roseborough, three-star Aaron Thomas, three-star Da'Ron Parks, three-star Javeion Cooper, and three-star Ben Mubenga.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

