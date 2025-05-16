Nole Gameday

Massive recruit includes FSU football among final contenders

The Seminoles are looking to pull off a win on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State is a final contender for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 class. This is a big development in the trenches for the Seminoles leading up to the summer.

On Friday, four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair announced he was cutting his recruitment down to six. FSU made the cut alongside South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell speaks on FSU football’s season opener against Alabama

Blair is a relatively new name on Florida State's radar after picking up an offer from the program in early April. He visited campus a few weeks later to meet with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hands.

As it stands, Blair will return to Tallahassee for an official visit from June 9-11. He will also check out the Badgers, Gamecocks, Volunteers, and Wildcats over the past few weeks.

As a junior, Blair started at left tackle and contributed on defense for Kirkwood High School in Clarksville, Tennessee. He totaled 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections.

Blair is expected to focus on the offensive side of the ball at the college level. He's got interesting potential as he already possesses a massive frame and the tools to develop into a starting-caliber talent.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 289 overall prospect, the No. 25 OT, and the No. 9 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting