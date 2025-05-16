Massive recruit includes FSU football among final contenders
Florida State is a final contender for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 class. This is a big development in the trenches for the Seminoles leading up to the summer.
On Friday, four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair announced he was cutting his recruitment down to six. FSU made the cut alongside South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
Blair is a relatively new name on Florida State's radar after picking up an offer from the program in early April. He visited campus a few weeks later to meet with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hands.
As it stands, Blair will return to Tallahassee for an official visit from June 9-11. He will also check out the Badgers, Gamecocks, Volunteers, and Wildcats over the past few weeks.
As a junior, Blair started at left tackle and contributed on defense for Kirkwood High School in Clarksville, Tennessee. He totaled 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections.
Blair is expected to focus on the offensive side of the ball at the college level. He's got interesting potential as he already possesses a massive frame and the tools to develop into a starting-caliber talent.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 289 overall prospect, the No. 25 OT, and the No. 9 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
