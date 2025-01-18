No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Includes Florida State In Top Schools List
Florida State defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. is already building on a pedigree on the recruiting trail. In just two cycles, he's swiftly signed six blue-chip recruits, including top-100 cornerback Charles Lester III. The Seminoles have two defensive backs pledged in their 2026 class and are looking to add more talent around them.
On Friday, four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon cut his recruitment down to ten schools. FSU made the cut alongside Georgia, Miami, Colorado, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. Kennon is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback among rising seniors.
Kennon has held an offer from the Seminoles since May of 2024. He was in Tallahassee to participate at a camp over the summer and returned in September to watch Florida State take on Boston College in the home opener. Kennon has previously visited Miami and Florida, among others.
As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.
The Florida native caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 31 overall prospect, the No. 1 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles have four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes pledged in #Tribe26.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
