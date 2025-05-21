Florida State tries to flip SEC commit with late offer
Florida State's work on the recruiting trail continues as the end of summer nears. The coaching staff has been on the road often over the last month, meeting with top targets and dropping news offers in the process.
As the conclusion of May approaches, the Seminoles are getting involved with a local prospect who is committed to an SEC school.
On Wednesday, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to three-star offensive lineman and Mississippi State pledge, Jakobe Green. The rising senior has been pledged to the Bulldogs since February.
With that being said, this latest development could shake up Green's recruitment. He was a familiar face in Tallahassee prior to his commitment to Mississippi State. Green was on campus six times in 2024, including for Florida State's home games against Boston College and Mempis.
Plus, Green has spent his prep career at Niceville High School, a program that has been kind to Florida State in years past. The Seminoles signed four-star cornerback Azareye'h Thomas from Niceville in 2022. Thomas went on to be selected as a top-100 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following three seasons in garnet and gold.
Green has yet to set an official visit to Florida State but that appears to be the next step now that the offer is on the table. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.
The 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 564 overall prospect, the No. 51 IOL, and the No. 81 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
