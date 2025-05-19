Nole Gameday

Notre Dame offers one of FSU Football's top commitments

The Fighting Irish are trying to make a play on one of Florida State's longest-standing pledges.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class remains in the top-25 of the country past the halfway point of May. The Seminoles have added some pieces this offseason but multiple prospects on their commitment list have been pledged for over a year.

That hasn't stopped programs from around the nation from trying to get involved with some of Florida State's top pledges.

READ MORE: Former FSU football QB signs with new team

Over the weekend, Notre Dame became the latest program to offer four-star athlete and FSU commitment, Efrem White. The Fighting Irish have yet to host White but they'll likely be trying to bring him in for an official visit this summer.

White pledged his services to the Seminoles back in December of 2023, making him the second-longest tenured member of the class outside of four-star safety Darryl Bell III. He's remained relatively solid in that decision since then but has set up an official visit to North Carolina State, along with Florida State.

As a junior, White made an impact all over the field. He caught 25 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns on offense while totaling 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and three interceptions on defense. White returned six kickoffs for 185 yards (30.8 yards per return). He also served as Vero Beach High School's punter, putting up an average of 32.1 yards per kick.

White recorded a season-high four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Vero Beach's 27-0 victory against Centennial High School on September 12. He picked off a pass in three different games over the course of the year.

The 6-foot-1.5, 155-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 207 overall prospect, the No. 12 ATH, and the No. 30 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. Outside of White, the Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting