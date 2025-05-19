Notre Dame offers one of FSU Football's top commitments
Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class remains in the top-25 of the country past the halfway point of May. The Seminoles have added some pieces this offseason but multiple prospects on their commitment list have been pledged for over a year.
That hasn't stopped programs from around the nation from trying to get involved with some of Florida State's top pledges.
READ MORE: Former FSU football QB signs with new team
Over the weekend, Notre Dame became the latest program to offer four-star athlete and FSU commitment, Efrem White. The Fighting Irish have yet to host White but they'll likely be trying to bring him in for an official visit this summer.
White pledged his services to the Seminoles back in December of 2023, making him the second-longest tenured member of the class outside of four-star safety Darryl Bell III. He's remained relatively solid in that decision since then but has set up an official visit to North Carolina State, along with Florida State.
As a junior, White made an impact all over the field. He caught 25 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns on offense while totaling 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and three interceptions on defense. White returned six kickoffs for 185 yards (30.8 yards per return). He also served as Vero Beach High School's punter, putting up an average of 32.1 yards per kick.
White recorded a season-high four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Vero Beach's 27-0 victory against Centennial High School on September 12. He picked off a pass in three different games over the course of the year.
The 6-foot-1.5, 155-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 207 overall prospect, the No. 12 ATH, and the No. 30 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. Outside of White, the Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok