Ohio State showing interest in elite Florida State quarterback commitment
Florida State landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel last summer. The blue-chip prospect stuck with the Seminoles despite the treacherous 2-10 season in Tallahassee. With that being said, the program made multiple changes across the coaching staff, including the hire of new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
Malzahn will be taking over the primary play-calling duties from head coach Mike Norvell. The two run a similar system but the potential changes to the offense could be a reason for Smigiel to have hesitation surrounding his commitment status. That's a big reason why Norvell and Malzahn took a trip out to California earlier this month to meet with the high-profile signal-caller.
It's becoming clear that the Seminoles are going to have to battle to hold onto their highest ranked pledge in #Tribe26. Smigiel has picked up plenty of interest over the last few weeks with coaches likely harping on the evolving situation and uncertain future at Florida State.
On Saturday, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was on the West Coast to visit Smigiel. The Buckeyes recently won the national championship and have been a longtime suitor of Smigiel. He was offered by the program shortly after Kelly was hired last February.
Kelly isn't the only coach to check in on Smigiel as Washington, UCLA, and South Carolina have all dropped by this month. Smigiel took an unofficial visit to the Huskies earlier this month, his first trip to another program since verbally committing to Florida State.
Smigiel was recently named high school football player of the year by the Los Angeles Times after a junior season where he guided Newbury Park High School to a 14-1 record and a D2 CIFSS Championship. He completed 219/336 passes (65.2%) for 3,521 yards with 49 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 435 yards and 11 more scores on the ground.
During his prolific career at Newbury Park, Smigiel has completed 729/1,161 passes for 11,222 yards with 147 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. He's 33-8 as a starter and has won at least one playoff game in all three years at the prep level.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 10 recruit in California in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
