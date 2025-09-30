Quarterback target returning to FSU football for Miami Hurricanes matchup
Florida State has already secured its quarterback for the 2026 class. Back over the summer, the Seminoles flipped four-star signal-caller Jaden O'Neal from Oklahoma. O'Neal is relatively set with his decision and will make it official during the Early Signing Period in December.
That's given the coaching staff the opportunity to begin looking towards the future.
Throughout the last few months, the Seminoles have been evaluating multiple quarterbacks in the 2027 class. They'll have an offered target on campus this weekend.
Four-Star QB Derrick Baker Returning To FSU For Miami Game
Four-star quarterback and 2027 prospect, Derrick Baker, has informed NoleGameday he plans to attend Florida State's rivalry matchup against Miami on Saturday night.
Baker has held an offer from the Seminoles since May. This will be his first trip to campus since June, when he threw in front of the coaching staff at a summer camp.
A few months ago, Baker transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Milton High School in Milton, Georgia. He's in his first season as a starter at the prep level.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 334 overall prospect, the No. 25 QB, and the No. 36 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Other quarterbacks to keep a close eye on for the Seminoles in the next recruiting cycle include four-star Kavian Bryant, four-star Trent Seaborn, and three-star Logan Flaherty.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.
The Seminoles haven't added a quarterback to #Tribe27 yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
