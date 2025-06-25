Recruit with FSU ties to play for Deion Sanders, Colorado over Seminoles
Florida State has filled out its defensive backs class in recent weeks, adding four-star cornerback Jay Timmons to a haul that already includes four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
The Seminoles also find themselves trending for five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, one of the top recruits in the country. Kennon is expected to announce a decision on July 6 between Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, and LSU.
The new developments on the trail have altered Florida State's approach. The coaching staff still has to hold onto Bell III and Hughes but assuming they do, along with adding Kennon, the Seminoles will likely be done with the position in #Tribe26.
That's led to at least one target altering their timeline for a commitment.
Earlier this week, four-star cornerback Preston Ashley announced his pledge to Colorado over Florida State and Florida. Ashley is going to play for head coach Deion Sanders following a recent official visit to Boulder.
The Mississippi native has held an offer from Florida State since 2023. He was most recently on campus in April and was expected to officially visit the program for the matchup against Alabama. Ashley is the nephew of former FSU running back Rock Preston, who won a national championship in Tallahassee in 1993.
As a junior, Ashley recorded 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned 46 yards for a touchdown.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 214 overall prospect, the No. 19 S, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
