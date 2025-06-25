Nole Gameday

Recruit with FSU ties to play for Deion Sanders, Colorado over Seminoles

The Seminoles are trending for one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Florida State has filled out its defensive backs class in recent weeks, adding four-star cornerback Jay Timmons to a haul that already includes four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

The Seminoles also find themselves trending for five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, one of the top recruits in the country. Kennon is expected to announce a decision on July 6 between Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, and LSU.

The new developments on the trail have altered Florida State's approach. The coaching staff still has to hold onto Bell III and Hughes but assuming they do, along with adding Kennon, the Seminoles will likely be done with the position in #Tribe26.

That's led to at least one target altering their timeline for a commitment.

Earlier this week, four-star cornerback Preston Ashley announced his pledge to Colorado over Florida State and Florida. Ashley is going to play for head coach Deion Sanders following a recent official visit to Boulder.

The Mississippi native has held an offer from Florida State since 2023. He was most recently on campus in April and was expected to officially visit the program for the matchup against Alabama. Ashley is the nephew of former FSU running back Rock Preston, who won a national championship in Tallahassee in 1993.

As a junior, Ashley recorded 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned 46 yards for a touchdown.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 214 overall prospect, the No. 19 S, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

