Recruiting expert says FSU is a "leader" to land four-star defensive end prospect
The Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 is still taking shape as they plan to hold onto a top-20 haul of some of the nation's best recruits. With players like 4-star defensive lineman Kevin Wynn and 4-star defensive end LaJesse Harrold already enrolled in the program and 4-star cornerback Xavier Thomas signed a Letter of Intent, #Tribe25 is starting to show promise on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Steve Wiltfong of On3.com, Florida State has become a new player in the mix with the intent of landing 4-star defensive end Zahir Mathis.
"I view Florida State as the leader — Michigan, and Maryland as the biggest threats to the Seminoles," Wiltfong said.
READ MORE: The first month of Florida State's 2025 schedule is set
At one point, Mathis was committed to Ohio State, but numerous other programs are seeking out the 6'6'', 225-pound edge defender out of Imhotep Institute in Philidelphia, PA. Schools like Maryland, Michigan, and Penn State are also frontrunners in his recruitment. Mathis visited the Wolverines on January 24 and the Seminoles on January 10. He plans on visiting the Terps on January 31 before shutting his recruitment down.
"They're a program that I view a a major threat to Florida State because of what they offer on and off the field." Wiltfong continued. "A Michigan official visit is planned for this weekend, and then he's got Maryland the last weekend of the process before it is time to decide, and the Terps could very well get this done as well."
Mathis finished his junior season with 52 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 2023 and followed that up with a three-sack, 34-tackle season in 2024 according to MaxPreps.com. He is ranked as the No. 6 EDGE defender in the country and the No. 3 player overall in the State of Pennsylvania.
READ MORE: LA Rams' Braden Fiske will have 'minor procedure' after injury during Eagles game
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'