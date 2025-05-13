Nole Gameday

Rival Florida Gators offer FSU Football's prized commitment

The Gators are the latest suitor for the talented recruit.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Florida State's coaching staff has typically done a solid job of focusing on the present on the recruiting trail while stacking up talent in future classes in the process.

This offseason has been no different with #Tribe27 picking up four commitments and soaring to No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles got the class started in January with the pledge of four-star cornerback Jaylen Scott, a talented rising junior out of Alabama.

Coming off a terrific campaign in 2024, Scott has only seen his interest grow this offseason. The latest suitor in his recruitment is the Florida Gators, who extended him a scholarship offer on Tuesday.

Scott has also added Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas, and South Alabama to his offer sheet since the beginning of the year.

The Alabama native is coming off a standout sophomore campaign at LeFlore High School where he starred all over the field. Scott totaled 107 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown while taking back a kickoff 95 yards for a score as well.

Scott recorded a season-high 16 tackles in a 44-6 victory against Wayne County High School on August 30. In a 44-0 playoff win against Northside High School on November 8, Scott totaled nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an 89-yard pick-six.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 91 overall prospect, the No. 9 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds fours verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams and four-star defensive bak Bryce Williams

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

