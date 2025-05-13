Rival Florida Gators offer FSU Football's prized commitment
Florida State's coaching staff has typically done a solid job of focusing on the present on the recruiting trail while stacking up talent in future classes in the process.
This offseason has been no different with #Tribe27 picking up four commitments and soaring to No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles got the class started in January with the pledge of four-star cornerback Jaylen Scott, a talented rising junior out of Alabama.
READ MORE: FSU football receives disappointing kickoff time against Alabama
Coming off a terrific campaign in 2024, Scott has only seen his interest grow this offseason. The latest suitor in his recruitment is the Florida Gators, who extended him a scholarship offer on Tuesday.
Scott has also added Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas, and South Alabama to his offer sheet since the beginning of the year.
The Alabama native is coming off a standout sophomore campaign at LeFlore High School where he starred all over the field. Scott totaled 107 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown while taking back a kickoff 95 yards for a score as well.
Scott recorded a season-high 16 tackles in a 44-6 victory against Wayne County High School on August 30. In a 44-0 playoff win against Northside High School on November 8, Scott totaled nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an 89-yard pick-six.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 91 overall prospect, the No. 9 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds fours verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams and four-star defensive bak Bryce Williams
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok