SEC program extends scholarship offer to FSU football commitment

The talented prospect was Herb Hand's first high school commitment at FSU.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class remains in the top-20 nationally as the early signs of summer arrive around the country. The next few months will be critical for the Seminoles as more than 50 prospects will make their way through Tallahassee in May and June for official visits.

As everyone knows, commitments typically don't mean very much in this day and age of college football. Flips are the new normal, not the exception, and if even after recruits sign with the programs, the open door of the NCAA Transfer Portal is always just a few steps away.

The Seminoles have held a pledge from three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne dating back to December. Payne was offensive line coach Herb Hand's first high school commitment after being hired by Florida State.

On Tuesday, Payne announced that he's got a new suitor in his recruitment. Mississippi State has offered him a scholarship.

Payne has picked up plenty of interest despite his commitment to Florida State. He's scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Syracuse, and Penn State, along with the Seminoles. Payne was also in Tallahassee back in March.

The Florida native recently transferred high schools ahead of his senior season. Payne will be playing at Edison High School in Miami in 2025.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 749 overall prospect, the No. 64 OT, and the No. 103 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 20 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata and have been trying to expand the offensive tackle board.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

