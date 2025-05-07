SEC program extends scholarship offer to FSU football commitment
Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class remains in the top-20 nationally as the early signs of summer arrive around the country. The next few months will be critical for the Seminoles as more than 50 prospects will make their way through Tallahassee in May and June for official visits.
As everyone knows, commitments typically don't mean very much in this day and age of college football. Flips are the new normal, not the exception, and if even after recruits sign with the programs, the open door of the NCAA Transfer Portal is always just a few steps away.
The Seminoles have held a pledge from three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne dating back to December. Payne was offensive line coach Herb Hand's first high school commitment after being hired by Florida State.
On Tuesday, Payne announced that he's got a new suitor in his recruitment. Mississippi State has offered him a scholarship.
Payne has picked up plenty of interest despite his commitment to Florida State. He's scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Syracuse, and Penn State, along with the Seminoles. Payne was also in Tallahassee back in March.
The Florida native recently transferred high schools ahead of his senior season. Payne will be playing at Edison High School in Miami in 2025.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 749 overall prospect, the No. 64 OT, and the No. 103 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 20 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata and have been trying to expand the offensive tackle board.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
