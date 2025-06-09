Seminoles crack top five for elite four-star linebacker
Florida State is closing in on one of its top linebacker targets in the 2026 class.
Over the weekend, four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. was in Tallahassee for his official visit and the Seminoles earned high remarks.
On the first day of the trip, Colton Jr. cut his recruitment down to five. FSU made the cut alongside Colorado, Penn State, UCLA, and Ole Miss. There was some confusion at first but Tennessee has officially been eliminated from contention.
Colton Jr. has already visited Florida State, Penn State, and UCLA. He will be at Ole Miss and Colorado later this month.
The Georgia native picked up an offer from Florida State in January. He dropped by campus in April to meet with the coaching staff and watch a spring practice. Colton Jr. was previously committed to South Carolina from April of 2024 to January of 2025.
During his junior season at Newnan High School, Colton Jr. totaled 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a blocked kick. He posted five games of 5+ tackles and notched a sack in six different contests.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 239 overall prospect, the No. 15 LB, and the No. 23 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.
Colton Jr. is one of the names to know at the position alongside five-star Xavier Griffin, four-star TJ White, three-star DQ Forkpa Jr., and three-star Adam Balogaun-Ali.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
