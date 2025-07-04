Super talented FSU football commit isn’t shutting down recruitment
Florida State made waves on the recruiting trail in June, adding 11 commitments to #Tribe26. The Seminoles went from outside the top-30 to pushing for a spot in the top-10.
Depending on how the next few weeks go, FSU could very well find itself with one of the top classes in the country exiting the summer.
Regardless, the Seminoles are still going to have to hold onto the talented pledges who are already in the boat. Last year, Florida State had a highly-regarded class that fell apart in the midst of one of the worst seasons in program history.
Head coach Mike Norvell was able to salvage the haul during the Early Signing Period but it's hard to overcome ten decommitments - six of those being top-250 prospects.
In the current age of college football, nothing is certain until pen hits paper, and even then, recruits are departing after just one season on campus. Just look at what Florida State went through with Luke Kromenhoek in 2024.
One of FSU's recent pledges is making it clear that he's still evaluating his options. After choosing the Seminoles over Miami, among others, four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez isn't locking down his recruitment.
Lopez is keeping his eye on Miami, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina State.
“I’m not going to shut it down," Lopez said to Rivals's Marcus Benjamin. "I’m going to stay in contact with other coaches, so yeah, this isn’t me shutting down my recruitment. It’s just me committed to a school verbally.”
During his junior season at Chaminade-Madonna, Lopez caught 87 passes for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing six times for 68 yards and two more scores. He also returned a punt for a touchdown and has scored eight touchdowns on special teams during his prep career. Lopez had four games of 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high 11 catches for 256 yards in a 48-45 victory against American Heritage.
Lopez is a star on the hardwood as well, where he averaged 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 4.1 steals per game this past season. He is expected to play football and basketball at Florida State.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 252 overall prospect, the No. 43 WR, and the No. 39 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star Devin Carter, four-star Brandon Bennett, four-star Efrem White, and four-star Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
