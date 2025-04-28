Nole Gameday

Top defensive end target delivers bad news to FSU Football

Back to the drawing board for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinalsat Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Florida State's recruiting along the defensive line has been shaky to this point of the year. The Seminoles have yet to land a prospect on the defensive front and one of their top local targets just committed elsewhere.

On Sunday, four-star defensive end Camron Brooks announced he was pledging to Cal over FSU, Clemson, and Ohio State, among others. Brooks made his decision following a visit out west to check out the Golden Bears in person.

This obviously came as a surprise to the Seminoles as Brooks is a longtime target from just down the road in Thomasville. Florida State has hosted him countless times in Tallahassee and the program has an official visit scheduled for June 6.

It's unclear if Brooks plans to continue visiting other schools following his commitment. The Seminoles won't slow down on trying to flip him before the Early Signing Period.

Brooks is coming off a junior season at Thomas County Central High School where he totaled 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He had two tackles for loss in two separate games and recorded a sack in four of his ten appearances. Brooks helped guide the school to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the state playoff quarterfinals. He also plays basketball at the prep level.

The Georgia native was limited by injuries for most of the season. He appears to be fully recovered for his senior year.

The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 166 overall prospect, the No. 19 EDGE, and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Brooks was last on Florida State's campus on March 25 for an unofficial visit.

The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country according to 247Sports.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

