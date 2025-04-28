Top defensive end target delivers bad news to FSU Football
Florida State's recruiting along the defensive line has been shaky to this point of the year. The Seminoles have yet to land a prospect on the defensive front and one of their top local targets just committed elsewhere.
On Sunday, four-star defensive end Camron Brooks announced he was pledging to Cal over FSU, Clemson, and Ohio State, among others. Brooks made his decision following a visit out west to check out the Golden Bears in person.
This obviously came as a surprise to the Seminoles as Brooks is a longtime target from just down the road in Thomasville. Florida State has hosted him countless times in Tallahassee and the program has an official visit scheduled for June 6.
It's unclear if Brooks plans to continue visiting other schools following his commitment. The Seminoles won't slow down on trying to flip him before the Early Signing Period.
Brooks is coming off a junior season at Thomas County Central High School where he totaled 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He had two tackles for loss in two separate games and recorded a sack in four of his ten appearances. Brooks helped guide the school to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the state playoff quarterfinals. He also plays basketball at the prep level.
The Georgia native was limited by injuries for most of the season. He appears to be fully recovered for his senior year.
The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 166 overall prospect, the No. 19 EDGE, and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Brooks was last on Florida State's campus on March 25 for an unofficial visit.
The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country according to 247Sports.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
