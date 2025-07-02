Top recruit chooses Florida Gators over Florida State in major decision
Florida State finds itself in position to push for a top-10 recruiting class as the summer moves on.
The Seminoles have bulked up #Tribe26 in recent weeks but will need to add a few high-profile targets to the commitment sheet to hold weight when other programs catch up in numbers.
As it stands, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff are in the running for multiple top-100 prospects who will decide this month.
FSU is taking a small hit in the trenches early in June. Earlier today, four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil announced his commitment to Florida over Florida State and Texas.
Guervil recently named the Seminoles to his top three after officially visiting Tallahassee from May 30 to June 1. He also saw the Longhorns and Gators, along with Georgia, last month.
The Florida native has held an offer from Florida State since 2023. However, his trip to campus in March marked Guervil's first chance to meet with new defensive coordinator Tony White and new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
It is worth noting that the Seminoles added four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins to the fold after previously landing four-star Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star Tank Carrington, and three-star Wihtlley Cadeau.
During his junior season at Fort Myers High School, Guervil totaled 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
The 6-foot-4.5, 315-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 77 overall prospect, the No. 12 DL, and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
