Nole Gameday

Top recruit chooses Florida Gators over Florida State in major decision

A small hit in the trenches.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State finds itself in position to push for a top-10 recruiting class as the summer moves on.

The Seminoles have bulked up #Tribe26 in recent weeks but will need to add a few high-profile targets to the commitment sheet to hold weight when other programs catch up in numbers.

As it stands, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff are in the running for multiple top-100 prospects who will decide this month.

READ MORE: Florida State vs. Colorado? Early bowl projection sparks major intrigue

FSU is taking a small hit in the trenches early in June. Earlier today, four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil announced his commitment to Florida over Florida State and Texas.

Guervil recently named the Seminoles to his top three after officially visiting Tallahassee from May 30 to June 1. He also saw the Longhorns and Gators, along with Georgia, last month.

The Florida native has held an offer from Florida State since 2023. However, his trip to campus in March marked Guervil's first chance to meet with new defensive coordinator Tony White and new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

It is worth noting that the Seminoles added four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins to the fold after previously landing four-star Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star Tank Carrington, and three-star Wihtlley Cadeau.

During his junior season at Fort Myers High School, Guervil totaled 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-4.5, 315-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 77 overall prospect, the No. 12 DL, and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting