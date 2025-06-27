Nole Gameday

Top recruit includes Florida State in final shortlist

The Seminoles are looking to add another offensive tackle to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State's offensive line class has swelled in recent weeks with position coach Herb Hand adding three-star Jakobe Green and three-star Luke Francis to #Tribe26.

The Seminoles are looking to complete the haul by bringing an offensive tackle or two into the fold.

On Thursday, three-star offensive tackle Wilson Zierer announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three. Florida State made the cut alongside Auburn and Alabama.

Zierer has held an offer from the Seminoles since February and he officially visited Tallahassee in May. He also took summer trips to Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Born in Germany, Zierer moved to the United States last year and has quickly developed into a national recruit. The Seminoles will have to beat out the Tigers to land his pledge.

Zierer has family ties to Auburn through his brother Killian Zierer, who suited up for the program from 2020-22. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and is currently with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 267 overall prospect, the No. 21 OT, and the No. 31 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

