Top recruit includes Florida State in final shortlist
Florida State's offensive line class has swelled in recent weeks with position coach Herb Hand adding three-star Jakobe Green and three-star Luke Francis to #Tribe26.
The Seminoles are looking to complete the haul by bringing an offensive tackle or two into the fold.
On Thursday, three-star offensive tackle Wilson Zierer announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three. Florida State made the cut alongside Auburn and Alabama.
Zierer has held an offer from the Seminoles since February and he officially visited Tallahassee in May. He also took summer trips to Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Born in Germany, Zierer moved to the United States last year and has quickly developed into a national recruit. The Seminoles will have to beat out the Tigers to land his pledge.
Zierer has family ties to Auburn through his brother Killian Zierer, who suited up for the program from 2020-22. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and is currently with the Atlanta Falcons.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 267 overall prospect, the No. 21 OT, and the No. 31 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
