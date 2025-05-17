Top recruit includes FSU Football in final three schools
Florida State is closing in on one of its top targets at the tight end position in the 2026 class.
The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge to the room in #Tribe26 but that should change this summer.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell speaks on FSU football’s season opener against Alabama
On Friday, four-star tight end Xavier Tiller announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Alabama and Auburn.
Tiller was previously pledged to Texas A&M but backed off that commitment earlier this year. He visited FSU for a junior day in January. Tiller is set to return to Tallahassee for his official visit from June 13-15.
The Georgia native will also check out Alabama and Auburn this summer. However, as things stand, the Seminoles are currently going to receive Tiller's final visit.
Tiller is coming off a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 344 yards and three scores while rushing one time for 16 yards. He recorded a season-high two catches for 75 yards in a 28-12 victory against Thomas County Central High School on November 29.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 155 overall prospect, the No. 9 TE, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok