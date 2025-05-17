Nole Gameday

Top recruit includes FSU Football in final three schools

The Seminoles are set to have the final official visit for the Peach State product.

Florida State is closing in on one of its top targets at the tight end position in the 2026 class.

The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge to the room in #Tribe26 but that should change this summer.

On Friday, four-star tight end Xavier Tiller announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Alabama and Auburn.

Tiller was previously pledged to Texas A&M but backed off that commitment earlier this year. He visited FSU for a junior day in January. Tiller is set to return to Tallahassee for his official visit from June 13-15.

The Georgia native will also check out Alabama and Auburn this summer. However, as things stand, the Seminoles are currently going to receive Tiller's final visit.

Tiller is coming off a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 344 yards and three scores while rushing one time for 16 yards. He recorded a season-high two catches for 75 yards in a 28-12 victory against Thomas County Central High School on November 29.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 155 overall prospect, the No. 9 TE, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

