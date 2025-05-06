Top recruit trims recruitment down to 5, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State is firmly in the running for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 class.
The Seminoles are looking to rebuild their offensive line under new position coach Herb Hand. It all starts on the recruiting trail - where FSU has already made a few notable moves.
On Tuesday, four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State made the cut alongside Ohio State, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Roseborough has been to Tallahassee twice this year, attending a junior day in February and observing a spring practice in April. He's slated to return for an official visit later this month that will begin on May 30.
The Florida native is one of Florida State's most realistic options among offensive tackles. He spent his junior season as the starting right tackle at Clearwater High School.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 130 overall prospect, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 16 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
