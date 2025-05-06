Nole Gameday

Top recruit trims recruitment down to 5, FSU Football makes the cut

The Seminoles are trending in the right direction for the talented prospect.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
Florida State is firmly in the running for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 class.

The Seminoles are looking to rebuild their offensive line under new position coach Herb Hand. It all starts on the recruiting trail - where FSU has already made a few notable moves.

On Tuesday, four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State made the cut alongside Ohio State, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Roseborough has been to Tallahassee twice this year, attending a junior day in February and observing a spring practice in April. He's slated to return for an official visit later this month that will begin on May 30.

The Florida native is one of Florida State's most realistic options among offensive tackles. He spent his junior season as the starting right tackle at Clearwater High School.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 130 overall prospect, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 16 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

