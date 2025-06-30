College football insider places Florida State firmly in ACC championship hunt
Phil Steele has released his prediction for the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference football season, and it appears he's higher than most on the Florida State Seminoles.
The former ESPN Insider and producer of the famous college football season preview magazine has the 'Noles within the top five, with two rivals in front of them.
Here's Steele's full list:
1) Clemson, 2) SMU, 3) Miami, 4) Georgia Tech, 5) Florida State, 6) Louisville, 7) North Carolina, 8) Pittsburgh, 9) NC State, 10) Duke, 11) Virginia Tech, 12) Syracuse, 13) Virginia, 14) Boston College, 15) California, 16) Wake Forest, 17) Stanford.
Based on this prediction, FSU will face four teams in the top 10. Two of them will be at home (Miami and Pitt in back-to-back weeks) and two will be on the road (Clemson and NC State, two weeks apart near the end of the season).
The Garnet and Gold finished dead last in the ACC standings in 2024, going 1-7 in the league.
The Seminoles will need to improve mightily to have a shot at finishing fifth in the conference. In 2024, four teams (Syracuse, Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Duke, respectively, on tiebreakers) ended with 5-3 records in a tie for fourth place.
Florida State will likely have to finish in that 6-2, 5-3 realm in league play in order to meet Steele's prediction.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
